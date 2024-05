Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 2,000 equity shares under ESOP on 17 May 2024. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 10,15,01,77,160 (1,01,50,17,716 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 10,15,01,97,160 (1,01,50,19,716 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).

