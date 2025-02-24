Texmaco Rail & Engineering enters into strategic MoU with Nevomo

To integrate Nevomo's breakthrough Magrail technology with Texmaco's engineering and manufacturing capabilities

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nevomo, a Polish technology entity founded in 2017, European pioneer in nextgeneration Magrail technology and Linear Propulsion Systems along with related technology solutions. This pioneering agreement heralds a new era of rail infrastructure innovation, high speed rail solutions, AI-powered predictive diagnostics, self-propelled wagons, and driverless freight trains to revolutionize mobility in India and on the global stage.

This alliance aims to redefine the rail industry by co-developing and implementing Nevomo's cutting-edge Magrail technology and Linear Propulsion Systems along with related technology solutions. Leveraging Texmaco's extensive manufacturing capabilities and Nevomo's technological prowess, the collaboration aspires to bolster rail network efficiency, expand capacity, and modernize existing railway & port systems along with quantum efficiency improvement in mines, captive rail & logistics setup. Furthermore, it underscores India's vision to become a global leader in next-generation transportation solutions and make in India initiatives.

