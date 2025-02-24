Biocon Biologics launches YESINTEK

Used in treatment of chronic autoimmune diseases

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), today announced that YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) is now available to patients in the United States, and is one of the first Stelara (ustekinumab) biosimilar market entrants in the country.

YESINTEK is approved for the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, increasing patient access to more cost-effective treatment options for use in the treatment of common chronic autoimmune diseases. YESINTEK will be available in all the same formulations currently provided by Stelara. The available presentations are 45 mg/0.5 mL PFS, 90 mg/mL PFS, 45 mg/0.5 mL vial, and 130 mg/26 mL vial.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News