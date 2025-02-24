Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has secured a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India for the implementation of its advanced Outpatient Management System (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

The project, valued at Rs 20 lakh + GST, marks a significant step in our on-going commitment to transforming healthcare through AI-driven solutions. The OMS will streamline hospital workflows and enhance patient care through features such as home sample collection, pharmacy & lab integration, real-time inventory tracking, and multilingual voice dictation in Telugu and English.

