Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has secured a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India for the implementation of its advanced Outpatient Management System (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

The project, valued at Rs 20 lakh + GST, marks a significant step in our on-going commitment to transforming healthcare through AI-driven solutions. The OMS will streamline hospital workflows and enhance patient care through features such as home sample collection, pharmacy & lab integration, real-time inventory tracking, and multilingual voice dictation in Telugu and English.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

