Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Slips 7.32%

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has lost 16.83% over last one month compared to 0.25% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd fell 7.32% today to trade at Rs 79.69. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.18% to quote at 57281.89. The index is up 0.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.31% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 6.89 % over last one year compared to the 12.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.