Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Slips 7.32%

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has lost 16.83% over last one month compared to 0.25% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd fell 7.32% today to trade at Rs 79.69. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.18% to quote at 57281.89. The index is up 0.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.31% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 6.89 % over last one year compared to the 12.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has lost 16.83% over last one month compared to 0.25% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 296.04 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 132.82 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 79.65 on 04 Jun 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

