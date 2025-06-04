Oberoi Realty Ltd Spikes 1.3%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 12.03% over last one month compared to 11.69% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 1.3% today to trade at Rs 1820. The BSE Realty index is up 0.58% to quote at 7672.48. The index is up 11.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.11% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 0.79% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 0.44 % over last one year compared to the 12.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 12.03% over last one month compared to 11.69% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1162 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25211 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2349.8 on 27 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1440.05 on 07 Apr 2025.