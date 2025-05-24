Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 1719.48 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 229.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 1719.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1575.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 375.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 628.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 7354.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6441.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1719.481575.127354.736441.4911.602.228.955.74151.99-54.39286.87-31.19-149.58-341.80-879.53-1048.08-16.87-229.58-375.82-628.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News