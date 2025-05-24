Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 43.18 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys rose 12.85% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 43.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.20% to Rs 5.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 125.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

43.1830.99125.60113.1910.210.9410.335.964.760.3913.486.683.30-1.097.541.022.021.795.053.34

