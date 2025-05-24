Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 56.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.85% to Rs 566.79 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills rose 56.26% to Rs 65.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.85% to Rs 566.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 465.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.20% to Rs 88.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 1846.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2046.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

