Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 56.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 21.85% to Rs 566.79 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills rose 56.26% to Rs 65.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.85% to Rs 566.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 465.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.20% to Rs 88.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 1846.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2046.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales566.79465.15 22 1846.012046.97 -10 OPM %20.2617.73 -11.5412.99 - PBDT99.4168.17 46 164.60218.63 -25 PBT87.6957.32 53 118.00178.82 -34 NP65.8542.14 56 88.31132.21 -33

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

