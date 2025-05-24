TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 12.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 92.18 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 12.52% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 92.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.84% to Rs 23.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 349.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

92.1882.73349.34312.9112.2811.8011.6211.529.888.9035.6131.108.547.7030.1225.486.836.0723.5919.85

