Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 61.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 61.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 1641.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1638.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1641.691638.7214.7616.01213.23174.91-59.20-61.10-61.5728.12

