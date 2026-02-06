Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 61.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 1641.69 croreNet loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 61.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 1641.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1638.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1641.691638.72 0 OPM %14.7616.01 -PBDT213.23174.91 22 PBT-59.20-61.10 3 NP-61.5728.12 PL
