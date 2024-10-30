Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 19.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.17% to Rs 96.72 croreNet profit of Damodar Industries declined 19.57% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.17% to Rs 96.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales96.72194.09 -50 OPM %7.714.60 -PBDT6.196.95 -11 PBT1.051.42 -26 NP0.740.92 -20
