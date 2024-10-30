Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 51.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 51.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.99% to Rs 84.07 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 51.49% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.99% to Rs 84.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales84.0766.73 26 OPM %2.623.42 -PBDT2.732.05 33 PBT2.071.34 54 NP2.031.34 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

Samsung's sudden $122 billion wipeout shows cost of sleeping on AI

Asia shares stumble on China headwinds; gold and bitcoin buoyant

PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, set to launch projects worth Rs 280 cr

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story