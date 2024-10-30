Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 51.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.99% to Rs 84.07 croreNet profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 51.49% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.99% to Rs 84.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales84.0766.73 26 OPM %2.623.42 -PBDT2.732.05 33 PBT2.071.34 54 NP2.031.34 51
