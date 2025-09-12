Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 81.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.31% to Rs 893.48 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 81.85% to Rs 119.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 65.31% to Rs 893.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 540.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.893.48540.4976.4274.55166.5292.88154.1084.77119.4665.69

