SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit declines 25.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of SBI Cap Securities declined 25.03% to Rs 116.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 526.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 505.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.526.05505.3843.6153.93178.21218.31167.90210.83116.06154.80

