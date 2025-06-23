Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 125.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.83 lakh shares

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, L T Foods Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 June 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 125.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.40% to Rs.698.80. Volumes stood at 15.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 5.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71686 shares. The stock rose 3.57% to Rs.2,139.70. Volumes stood at 3.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 173.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.144.25. Volumes stood at 18.44 lakh shares in the last session.

L T Foods Ltd clocked volume of 39.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.71 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.41% to Rs.405.10. Volumes stood at 24.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 1064 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 234.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.66% to Rs.147.27. Volumes stood at 147.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

EURUSD slips below $1.15 mark

Solar Defence & Aerospace wins order of Rs 158 cr from Ministry of Defence

Adani commissions 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat

IndusInd Bank launches five new PIONEER branches strengthening its wealth management biz

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story