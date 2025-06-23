EURUSD slips below $1.15 mark

EURUSD is losing ground under $1.15 mark on Monday as dollar is gaining appetite as a safe haven currency amid surging tensions in the Middle East following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. The US reportedly attacked three key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, marking Americas official entry into the renewed Israel-Iran conflict. Investors were now watching for how Tehran will respond to the attack. The upside in dollar also stands supported by Fed decision to leave interest rates unchanged last week. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is up 0.30% at 98.57. The rising tensions boost the safe-haven currency greenback but act as a headwind for the major pair.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said following ECB interest rates cuts for the eighth time in a year earlier this month that rate reductions are coming to an end as the central bank is now in a good position to deal with prevailing uncertainties. Meanwhile data showed Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) remained unchanged at 49.4 in June, missing the market expectations of 49.8. The blocs Services PMI rose to 50 in June from 49.7 in May. Meanwhile, HCOB German manufacturing PMI improved to 49 this month, compared with Mays 48.3, aligning with the expected 49 reading. The index hit a 34-month high. Meanwhile, services PMI jumped to 49.4 in June from 47.1 in May. On the NSE, EURINR futures are trading marginally lower at 99.81.