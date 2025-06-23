United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1430.8, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.2% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% rally in NIFTY and a 3.59% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1430.8, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24976.25. The Sensex is at 82026.13, down 0.46%.United Spirits Ltd has lost around 8.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54630.95, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.04 lakh shares in last one month.