Munjal Showa Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
HB Stockholdings Ltd, Kopran Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 June 2025.

Munjal Showa Ltd lost 7.89% to Rs 122 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 56893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2372 shares in the past one month.

HB Stockholdings Ltd tumbled 6.34% to Rs 89.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5838 shares in the past one month.

Kopran Ltd crashed 5.86% to Rs 176. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29183 shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd corrected 5.32% to Rs 24.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd slipped 5.28% to Rs 43.62. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 187.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

