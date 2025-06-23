Solar Inds arm bags supply contract worth Rs 158-cr from Ministry of Defence

Solar Industries India said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Defence & Aerospace has signed contract with Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to supply defence products.

The contract is valued at Rs 158 crore and is to be delivered within a period of one year.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives, and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.09% to Rs 322.23 crore on 34.51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,166.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.