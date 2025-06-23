Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solar Inds arm bags supply contract worth Rs 158-cr from Ministry of Defence

Solar Inds arm bags supply contract worth Rs 158-cr from Ministry of Defence

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Solar Industries India said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Defence & Aerospace has signed contract with Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to supply defence products.

The contract is valued at Rs 158 crore and is to be delivered within a period of one year.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives, and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.09% to Rs 322.23 crore on 34.51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,166.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.72% to Rs 17,119.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

EURUSD slips below $1.15 mark

Solar Defence & Aerospace wins order of Rs 158 cr from Ministry of Defence

Adani commissions 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story