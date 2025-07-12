Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.61% to Rs 112.71 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 5.99% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.61% to Rs 112.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 119.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.112.71119.4148.5744.9323.3324.6520.5722.3315.3816.36

