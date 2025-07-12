Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 283.70 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 11.78% to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 283.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 243.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.283.70243.8813.4914.9836.8634.4335.8833.6037.2833.35

