Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 86.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.85% to Rs 6.71 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 86.55% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.85% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

