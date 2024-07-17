Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 73.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.24% to Rs 117.86 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 73.31% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.24% to Rs 117.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.117.8678.4544.2041.3924.6514.9022.3313.0516.369.44

