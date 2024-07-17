Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 73.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.24% to Rs 117.86 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 73.31% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.24% to Rs 117.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales117.8678.45 50 OPM %44.2041.39 -PBDT24.6514.90 65 PBT22.3313.05 71 NP16.369.44 73
