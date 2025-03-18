Aditya Birla Real Estate jumps after arm launches residential project in Pune

Aditya Birla Real Estate rallied 4.12% to Rs 1,834.90 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates launched its first luxury residential project in Pune, Birla Punya, with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2,700 crore.

The said project is located in Central Pune (Sangamwadi), this is companys first residential project in the city spread over 5.76 acres and will feature 1.6 million square foot (sq.ft.) of saleable area including 1000 exclusive flats, offering spacious and modern living spaces.

The project will feature luxury residential apartments ranging from 1 BHK to 4 BHK across four thoughtfully designed towers. It will be developed in phases, with phase 1 offering two towers and 500 units.

K. T. Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates said, As Punes real estate market continues to be on the rise, driven by its thriving IT ecosystem and strong infrastructure development, we see that there is a growing demand for premium homes. Moreover, as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune is embracing a more elevated lifestyle, which serves as the inspiration behind our projects design. With Birla Punya, we aim to set a new benchmark for sophisticated living, offering a seamless balance of contemporary luxury and the timeless charm of Pune.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) is established in 1897. It has presence in cotton textiles, pulp & paper and real estate sectors.

The firm had reported consolidated net loss of Rs 40.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 83.30 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue declined by 3.65% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 946.21 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

