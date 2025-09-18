Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 13,089 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 13,089 equity shares under ESOP on 18 September 2025.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,32,94,035 (i.e. 28,86,58,807 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,33,59,480 (i.e. 28,86,71,896 equity shares of face value Rs5 each).

