Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 13,089 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 13,089 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 13,089 equity shares under ESOP on 18 September 2025.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,32,94,035 (i.e. 28,86,58,807 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,33,59,480 (i.e. 28,86,71,896 equity shares of face value Rs5 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navin Fluorine International allots 8,250 equity shares under ESOS

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 1.34 times

EPFO launches Passbook Lite facility, set to offer faster claim settlement

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 28%

INR slips back beyond Rs 88/$ mark on dollar rebound; Positive local equities limit losses

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story