Ador Welding reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 251.84 crore

Net loss of Ador Welding reported to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 251.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 269.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

