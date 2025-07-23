WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit declines 84.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 18.44 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay declined 84.47% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.4418.746.137.471.151.730.161.030.161.03

