Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 178.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 3636.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 178.72% to Rs 393.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 3636.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3621.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3636.003621.0024.2818.48824.00624.00502.00307.00393.00141.00

