Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 10.71% to Rs 1745.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1576.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 6901.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6765.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

