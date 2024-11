Advait Infratech consolidated net profit declines 21.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.64% to Rs 46.19 crore

Net profit of Advait Infratech declined 21.09% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.64% to Rs 46.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.46.1948.9517.8818.026.457.785.587.174.345.50

