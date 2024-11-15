ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 73.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 56.17 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 73.91% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.1746.846.304.632.791.722.501.472.401.38

