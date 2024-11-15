Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 73.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 56.17 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 73.91% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.1746.84 20 OPM %6.304.63 -PBDT2.791.72 62 PBT2.501.47 70 NP2.401.38 74

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

