Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 106.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales rise 46.18% to Rs 59.73 crore

Net profit of Advait Infratech rose 106.57% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.18% to Rs 59.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.24% to Rs 21.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.45% to Rs 208.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.7340.86 46 208.85104.19 100 OPM %19.1714.86 -17.3015.91 - PBDT10.675.66 89 32.1015.66 105 PBT9.894.74 109 29.4611.97 146 NP7.233.50 107 21.888.44 159

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

