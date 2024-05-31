Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 106.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.18% to Rs 59.73 crore

Net profit of Advait Infratech rose 106.57% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.18% to Rs 59.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.24% to Rs 21.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.45% to Rs 208.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

