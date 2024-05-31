Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 23.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.31% to Rs 5.57 crore

Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 23.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.31% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.17% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.77% to Rs 22.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

5.576.9922.0216.106.821.8613.2610.190.430.173.211.670.350.122.891.610.230.301.991.39

