Steadfast Corporation consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 92.08% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Steadfast Corporation rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.08% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.99% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.374.67 -92 0.584.83 -88 OPM %-43.241.07 --72.41-1.86 - PBDT0.340.15 127 0.140.15 -7 PBT0.320.13 146 0.080.06 33 NP0.300.11 173 0.060.04 50

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

