Steadfast Corporation consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.08% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Steadfast Corporation rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.08% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.99% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.374.670.584.83-43.241.07-72.41-1.860.340.150.140.150.320.130.080.060.300.110.060.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News