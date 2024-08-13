Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 114.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 11.26 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 114.08% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.2614.227.908.581.970.801.830.721.520.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp