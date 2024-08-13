Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 320.97 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 25.70% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 320.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 295.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.320.97295.587.716.9323.9418.9623.5918.5817.6114.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp