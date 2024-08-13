Mishka Exim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1200.00% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Mishka Exim reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1200.00% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.430.11 1200 OPM %4.90-54.55 -PBDT0.10-0.01 LP PBT0.07-0.04 LP NP0.04-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News