Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 94.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.36% to Rs 11.25 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals declined 94.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.36% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.258.190.899.770.190.590.020.390.020.37

