Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 94.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 37.36% to Rs 11.25 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals declined 94.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.36% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.258.19 37 OPM %0.899.77 -PBDT0.190.59 -68 PBT0.020.39 -95 NP0.020.37 -95

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

