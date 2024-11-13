Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 63.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 1500.32 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 63.54% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1500.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1304.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1500.321304.83 15 OPM %19.5515.43 -PBDT191.39135.21 42 PBT158.47105.32 50 NP127.5177.97 64

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

