Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 63.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 1500.32 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 63.54% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1500.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1304.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1500.321304.8319.5515.43191.39135.21158.47105.32127.5177.97

