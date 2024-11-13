Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27655.17% to Rs 80.49 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers rose 766.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27655.17% to Rs 80.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.80.490.295.761231.030.930.080.680.050.520.06

