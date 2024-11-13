Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 27655.17% to Rs 80.49 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers rose 766.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27655.17% to Rs 80.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales80.490.29 27655 OPM %5.761231.03 -PBDT0.930.08 1063 PBT0.680.05 1260 NP0.520.06 767

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

