RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 241.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 1800.62 crore

Net loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 241.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 140.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 1800.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1614.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1800.621614.66-13.1613.74-266.49196.59-270.25192.24-241.27140.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News