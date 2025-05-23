Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 15.16 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 17.39% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.92% to Rs 49.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

15.1610.9949.9435.194.355.553.025.230.520.411.071.020.440.310.470.320.270.230.300.22

