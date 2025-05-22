Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank to consider raising further capital

On 30 May 2025

The Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank will meet on 30 May 2025 has the proposal for raising further capital and to create, offer, issue and allot such number of equity shares or any other eligible securities and / or other securities convertible into equity shares including warrants, or otherwise (collectively Securities) through public and/or private offerings in one or more tranches and /or by way of one or more Qualified Institutions Placement, and / or preferential allotment and / or through any other permissible mode, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and all other applicable laws, as may be considered appropriate, subject to statutory / regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Bank.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News