Stock Alert: Sun Pharma, ITC, Honasa Consumer, Metro Brands, Deepak Fertiliser & Petrochem

RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance and Titagarh Railways Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 May 2025

Upcoming Results:

JSW Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Afcons Infrastructure, AIA Engineering, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashoka Buildcon, Ashok Leyland, Azad Engineering, Balkrishna Industries, BEML, Cello World, Devyani International, Dreamfolks Services will announce their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit declined 19% to Rs 2,149.88 crore despite a 8.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 12,815.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

ITCs consolidated net profit surged 285.3% to Rs 19,727.37 crore on 9.9% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 18,565.05 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Honasa Consumer reported 18% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.98 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 30.48 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.3% YoY to Rs 533.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,545.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,369.82 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.3% YoY to Rs 44,267.26 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Metro Brands reported 38.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 155.17 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 10.3% YoY to Rs 642.77 crore in Q4 FY25.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemical Corporations consolidated net profit jumped 23.2% to Rs 277.24 crore on 27.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,667.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

