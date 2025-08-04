Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aug 04 2025
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Thermax Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2025.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd crashed 8.54% to Rs 329.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 92278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32674 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd tumbled 6.78% to Rs 832.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47449 shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd lost 6.35% to Rs 1439.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1365 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd plummeted 6.28% to Rs 1584.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7595 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd shed 6.01% to Rs 3549.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14343 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

