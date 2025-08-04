Nifty above 24,700 level; realty shares advance

The key equity indices witnessed modest gains in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 24,700 level. Realty shares rebounded after falling in the previous three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 423.75 points or 0.53% to 81,023.66. The Nifty 50 index gained 150.60 points or 0.62% to 24,717.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.93% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.63%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,173 shares rose and 1,855 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its meeting today, 4 August 2025, and is scheduled to announce its decision on the key interest rate on 6 August. The RBI had unexpectedly lowered its key repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50% at its May meetinglarger than market expectations of a 25 bps reductionwhile shifting its policy stance from accommodative to neutral. The move brought total rate cuts to 100 bps since February, pushing borrowing costs to their lowest level since August 2022. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 1.46% to 909.20. The index declined 1.87% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Lodha Developers (up 2.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.99%), Godrej Properties (up 1.76%), DLF (up 1.43%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.14%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.82%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.43%) and Anant Raj (up 0.1%) advanced. On the other hand, Raymond (down 2.58%) and Sobha (down 0.17%) edged higher. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.53% to 6.337 from the previous close of 6.371. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6775 compared with its close of 87.1850 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.78% to Rs 100,531.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.19% to 98.95. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.52% to 4.252. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 71 cents or 1.02% to $68.96 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Hero MotoCorp added 3.61% after the company dispatched 449,755 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2025, marking a 21% increase compared to 370,274 units dispatched in July 2024. Medplus Health Services shed 0.07%. The company reported a 194.98% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.36 crore on 3.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,542.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.