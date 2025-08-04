Zim Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PSP Projects Ltd, BirlaNu Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd and Vishnu Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2025.

Zim Laboratories Ltd lost 19.98% to Rs 86.3 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14020 shares in the past one month.

PSP Projects Ltd crashed 12.88% to Rs 661.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5977 shares in the past one month.

BirlaNu Ltd tumbled 11.26% to Rs 1979.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 739 shares in the past one month. Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd pared 10.38% to Rs 260. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7799 shares in the past one month. Vishnu Chemicals Ltd plummeted 9.74% to Rs 487.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27317 shares in the past one month.