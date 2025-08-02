Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 34.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.70% to Rs 19.92 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 34.90% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.9222.0614.8621.083.915.533.174.722.353.61

