Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 2.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.39% to Rs 1507.27 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 2.35% to Rs 196.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 1507.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1306.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1507.271306.2722.3323.15315.14291.80230.83230.51196.65201.38

